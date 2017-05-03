

The Canadian Press





The adult son of Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is facing fraud and obstruction of justice charges stemming from an alleged cyberdependence issue.

Alexandre Coderre faces five charges according to a document filed at the Montreal courthouse, with the crimes alleged to have occurred between January 2015 and January 2016.

The 21-year-old has been charged with two counts of fraud and one each of credit-card fraud, making a false statement to police, and obstruction of justice for allegedly erasing data from his phone late last year.

In a statement to Montreal La Presse, Denis Coderre's press attache said cyberdependence is at the root of the alleged acts and that the mayor himself alerted police.

Coderre also told the newspaper he doesn't intend to comment further and will focus on taking care of his son.

The investigation was conducted by Quebec provincial police.