

CTV Montreal





Mayor Denis Coderre is promising to spend $5 million on community organizations.

He said the money would come from the city's economic development fund and would go toward supporting community organizations in the first few years of their existence, pointing out they are responsible for more than 65,000 jobs in Montreal and $2 billion in revenue.

There are 3,500 community organizations in Montreal, such as Renaissance and the NDG Food Depot.

"It's a matter of culture at the same time it's not just a matter of money, it's a matter of sending a strong message that from Seoul to Montreal we have the same plan of circular economy, that every time we want to focus on green economy for example there is a compound of social economy attached to it," said Coderre.

He also promised to dedicate a portion of city contracts to community organizations

Coderre also said he would invest in PME-Montreal, an organization that helps small- and medium-sized businesses.

At a news conference on Tuesday the incumbent mayoral candidate also repeated a promise that, with the new powers granted to the city, Montreal would be able to give a tax credit to businesses, especially those affected by construction.

Later this afternoon Valerie Plante will be discussing her party's plan to improve public transit through the creation of a new metro line to northeastern Montreal.