

CTV Montreal





Protesters gathered in the Old Port on Sunday to call bull on Montreal’s controversial rodeo.

One of the demonstrators, Marie Champagne, was handing out fliers to passerby, many of whom were puzzled by the event.

“Most of these people are tourists and I’m getting a negative response to the rodeo. I’ve asked questions of people from Boston, New York, Chicago and they don’t have any rodeos in their city and can’t believe we have one in Montreal.”

Champagne said visitors from Europe have expressed no desire to check out the calf wrangling and bull riding.

Running from Aug. 24 to 27, the Nomad Rest Urban Rodeo is part of the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations. It’s been a target of ire since it was first announced this past winter – Loblaws withdrew its sponsorship of the event in February while veterinarians launched a petition to have the rodeo cancelled a month later. The SPCA has condemned the event, calling it a “barbaric activity” that is “based on fire and domination.”

“The animal is not an athlete,” said Champagne. “It doesn’t want to perform, it’s not having fun, it doesn’t look forward to it and we believe there’s a very high chance of them hurting themselves or even death.”

The rodeo’s connection to Montreal history has also been called into question.

While dozens of people held up their placards outside the event’s grounds, there were plenty of cowboy hats to be seen inside. Some who came to check out the rodeo pointed out that the competitions all had their origins in practical farm work, while others said they just wanted to enjoy a unique show.

“We’re very happy to be here today,” said another passerby, who said she had travelled as far as Dallas to see other rodeos. “It’s a nice day, it’s my birthday today also. The rodeo is going to be very nice.”