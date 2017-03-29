

CTV Montreal





Transport Quebec says it has completed the demolition of the eastbound lanes of Highway 720.

Work to dismantle the elevated highway began in December after the first two lanes of its replacement, the ground-level Route 136, were completed.

The concrete debris will be pulverised and recycled onsite in order to be used in the foundation for the Turcot Interchange and the rest of Route 136, while rebar will be removed and recycled elsewhere.

Crews will still need to close Route 136 several more times, generally for the entire weekend, in the weeks to come.

With the demolition phase complete, crews will begin adding lanes to route 136 that should first be used by westbound travellers when the westbound lanes of Highway 720 get demolished.

The full replacement of the Ville Marie Expressway by Route 136 leading to the Turcot Interchange should be completed in 2020.