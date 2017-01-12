

CTV Montreal





A teenager accused of murder in connection with the death of 17 year-old Darius Brown returned to court Thursday seeking bail.

Brown died last November in Cote-St-Luc.

The youth cannot be named because he was under 18 at the time of his arrest. He is facing second-degree murder charges and the Crown is seeking to sentence him as an adult.

Defence attorney Andrew Barbacki is trying to show that the accused may in fact have been attacked by the victim.

During Thursday’s bail hearing, the court watched a video surveillance tape that shows Brown and the accused having some kind of an exchange.

According to the police investigator who took the stand, it was a marijuana transaction, but the images also showed Brown grabbing the other teen by the chest and his hand in his pocket.

Barbacki then asked the investigator if it was possible Brown simulated having a gun in his pocket, something the investigator said was possible.

The video doesn't show the actual death, as the teens moved out of camera range. Brown eventually fell on the ground, the victim of a stab wound.

The investigator also revealed that the 19-year-old girlfriend of the accused also punched Brown while he was on the ground, but she was not charged with anything.

The defence usually insists on obtaining a publication ban during bail hearings, but didn’t request one in this case.

Barbacki feels that an important part of the story has been left out of the public eye when the teenager was arrested last November.

The accused's lawyer insisted the facts be made public leading to a legal debate on the matter.

The hearing is on hold until the court reconvenes Feb 3.