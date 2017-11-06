

CTV Montreal





Former high-profile construction contractor Tony Accurso is claiming that he had no knowledge of an elaborate corruption and kickback scheme which dominated Laval city hall for years.

Accurso is charged with fraud and conspiracy for his alleged part in a system that brought down the administration of former mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

The trial for the former construction magnate is proceeding much faster than originally anticipated.

The Crown has already wrapped up its arguments, just over two weeks into a trial that was expected to take at least three months.

The Crown was expected to spend many weeks building a case that the scheme was extremely simple: Vaillancourt would decide which engineering firm would get a city contract, then rig the bids accordingly before the call for tenders was issued. In exchange, Accurso and others would pay Vaillancourt a bribe.

However the prosecution called its witnesses quickly, there was little cross-examination, and many people who expected to testify were never called at all.

Now the defence has begun presenting its case, and Accurso will be among those taking the stand.

In court on Monday, defence lawyer Marc Lebel announced that Accurso and several others will testify that the man who was allegedly heavily involved in the multi-million kickback scheme had no idea what was going on with his construction companies.

Lebel said that Accurso will testify that he had no knowledge of what people working at lower levels of the company may have done in order to win contracts.

He will testify that his focus was on international projects, not projects in Laval. Lebel suggests Accurso was so far removed from the day-to-day operations of his company, there’s no way he could have known about kickbacks were being paid out.

"Think of Accurso as a plane flying over 35,000 feet, while the people involved in the scandal are at 15,000 feet," argued the lawyer.

Accurso was the man in charge of multiple construction companies that operated under the Louisbourg and Simard-Beaudry names.

He will testify that those companies were run by two other men, Frank Minicucci and Giuseppe Molluso, who were in charge of obtaining city contracts.

The defence argued that when Accurso's friend and Laval general manager Claude Asselin told him about the existence of the kickback scheme, the construction magnate allegedly showed no interest in it and said, “I could lose everything if I'm caught in a scandal."

Among the witnesses on Monday were Accurso's son Jimmy, a 42-year-old engineer who worked for his father. He explained how the companies operated and his father's role, comparing his to a chairman, not is charge of day-to-day operations.

Accurso will also claim he did not have a good relationship with Vaillancourt and that the contracts he got in Laval were relatively small compared to the international projects he was involved with.

The defence expects to call its final witness on Thursday.

Accurso is the final person with an outstanding case involving the allegations of wrongdoing that took place between 1996 and 2010.

Vaillancourt was sentenced to six years behind bars and ordered to repay $8 million.