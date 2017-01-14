Decarie restaurant damaged in early morning arson
Police said a window was broken and an incendiary object was thrown into California Pizza early Saturday morning, triggering the sprinkler system.
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 8:39AM EST
Police are investigating an arson in a restaurant on Decarie Blvd. early Saturday morning.
Fire fighters and police arrived on the scene after a fire alarm went off at 3:30 a.m. in California Pizza near the corner of Plamondon Ave.
A window was broken and an incendiary object thrown inside, triggering the sprinkler system.
Police said most of the damage was caused by the sprinklers, rather than by any fire.
No arrests have been made.
