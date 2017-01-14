Police are investigating an arson in a restaurant on Decarie Blvd. early Saturday morning.

Fire fighters and police arrived on the scene after a fire alarm went off at 3:30 a.m. in California Pizza near the corner of Plamondon Ave.

A window was broken and an incendiary object thrown inside, triggering the sprinkler system.

Police said most of the damage was caused by the sprinklers, rather than by any fire.

No arrests have been made.