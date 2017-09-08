

CTV Montreal





A 25-year-old motorcyclist died Friday afternoon when he collided with a car in Pierrefonds.

Montreal police said that at 4 p.m. the motorcycle rider ran a red light while heading south on Sources Blvd. and hit a car going east on Pierrefonds Blvd.

The rider was thrown into a lamp post, which broke under the impact and fell on two cars.

The rider was declared dead at the scene.

Police closed the intersection for several hours while they examined the crash scene and determined exactly what happened.