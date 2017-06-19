

One woman died overnight in a head-on collision in L'Assomption, north of Montreal.

Around 5:20 a.m. Monday two vehicles driving on L'Ange Gardien Blvd. smashed into each other.

One of the cars caught fire and although several people tried they were not able to free the driver. She died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a mnivan, suffered minor injuries.

Police shut down the street for the morning while they tried to determine the cause of the deadly crash.