Deadly fire in Lachine
Montreal police on Victoria St. in Lachine, where a man died in a fire on Monday evening (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2017 7:27AM EDT
One man has died following a fire in Lachine.
Around 9:15 p.m. Monday a fire broke out in an apartment building on Victoria St. near 34th Ave.
The fire was already under control when firefighters arrived, but as they investigated the area where the fire began they discovered a body.
Attempts to revive the 69-year-old man were unsuccessful.
As in all deadly fires, the police arson squad is investigating, but it appears the cause of the fire was accidental.