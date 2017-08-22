

CTV Montreal





One man has died following a fire in Lachine.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday a fire broke out in an apartment building on Victoria St. near 34th Ave.

The fire was already under control when firefighters arrived, but as they investigated the area where the fire began they discovered a body.

Attempts to revive the 69-year-old man were unsuccessful.

As in all deadly fires, the police arson squad is investigating, but it appears the cause of the fire was accidental.