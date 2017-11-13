

CTV Montreal





Following several years of steady decline in the number of people killed on Quebec's roads and highways, there may be a spike this year in the number of people who died in the 15 to 24 age range.

From a high point of 103 deaths in 2012, the number of drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists aged 15 to 24 dropped to 48 last year.

So far this year, 44 people that age have died in car crashes, including two people who died at the end of October in Kahnawake.

Mohawk Grand Chief Joe Delaronde said October's deaths have convinced people to start talking about dangerous driving and risk-taking behaviour.

"Well I think number one the shock that the community went through immediately among the young people especially, I mean wow, for them it was a wakeup call that you're not invincible," said Delaronde.

The SAAQ said that in the first half of 2017, Quebecers were on their way to a safer-than-average year.

Meanwhile parents are discussing what they can do.

"Meantime the community itself has rallied. There are women's meetings going on, there's one actually coming up this week where the women of the community are getting together and looking at some positive ways of dealing with not only the tragedy but also some solutions and suggestions of solutions," said Delaronde.

Since 2011 the number of deaths on Quebec's roads has seen a regularly downward trend with the lowest point being in 2014, which analysts say was due in part to the high cost of gasoline that summer.