

CTV Montreal





One person is dead after a violent car crash in Laval.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday several vehicles smashed into each other at the intersection of Laurentides Blvd. and Grenon St., several blocks north of the Viau Bridge.

Debris from the crash was strewn along 150 m of the street, and two cars came to a stop halfway down the block.

The third vehicle involved stopped a short distance away.

Crash reconstruction crews determined one car was speeding south when it hit another vehicle at the intersection. One of the two cars then smashed into a third car.

Emergency crews had to pry the driver-side doors off two vehicles to extract the occupants.

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. A fourth person died, apparently at the scene of the crash.

"We are, sadly, talking about a young man in his early twenties," said Laval police officer Franco Di Genova.

Police said the deceased man was a passenger in the speeding car, while the driver, also in his twenties, was in critical condition.

The drivers of the two other cars were badly hurt but will survive.

Laurentides Blvd. between Grenon St. and Levesque Blvd./Derome St. will remain closed until at least 4 p.m.