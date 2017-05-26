A man who was found dead in an Anjou home on Friday was the victim of a homicide, according to police.

Police say they received a 911 call from a woman at about 4:30 p.m. after she discovered the body.

Officers rushed to the apartment on Roi Rene Blvd. where they found the man with at least one gunshot to his head.

According to a report in La Presse, the victim had links to organized crime.



It is the ninth murder on the island of Montreal in 2017.