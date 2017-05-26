Dead man found in Anjou victim of Montreal's ninth homicide of 2017
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 6:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 12:04PM EDT
A man who was found dead in an Anjou home on Friday was the victim of a homicide, according to police.
Police say they received a 911 call from a woman at about 4:30 p.m. after she discovered the body.
Officers rushed to the apartment on Roi Rene Blvd. where they found the man with at least one gunshot to his head.
According to a report in La Presse, the victim had links to organized crime.
It is the ninth murder on the island of Montreal in 2017.