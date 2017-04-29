Daycare workers protest in four Quebec cities
Members of Quebec's daycare workers union protest in Montreal on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo: Cindy Sherwin/CTV Montreal)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:09AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 29, 2017 12:09PM EDT
Members of Quebec’s daycare union demonstrated in four cities on Saturday as a pressure tactic in negotiations with the government on a new collective agreement.
The Quebec Federation of Early Childhood Workers, which is part of the CSQ, is calling for a substantial improvement to services for children with special needs, the introduction of a progressive return to work following a disability, wage increases closer to the provincial average and a more equitable contribution by the government to the union’s insurance plan, among other things.
Members held rallies in Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke and Rouyn-Noranda.
The union represents 11,700 childcare providers and 2,400 educators.
According to union president Valerie Grenon, the government is still looking to recuperate “as much money as possible,” even after $600 million in cuts over the past few years.
Grenon said that while some headway has been made in negotiations, there are still several areas that are in dispute.