

The Canadian Press





Members of Quebec’s daycare union demonstrated in four cities on Saturday as a pressure tactic in negotiations with the government on a new collective agreement.

The Quebec Federation of Early Childhood Workers, which is part of the CSQ, is calling for a substantial improvement to services for children with special needs, the introduction of a progressive return to work following a disability, wage increases closer to the provincial average and a more equitable contribution by the government to the union’s insurance plan, among other things.

Members held rallies in Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke and Rouyn-Noranda.

The union represents 11,700 childcare providers and 2,400 educators.

According to union president Valerie Grenon, the government is still looking to recuperate “as much money as possible,” even after $600 million in cuts over the past few years.

Grenon said that while some headway has been made in negotiations, there are still several areas that are in dispute.