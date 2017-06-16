

CTV Montreal





It’s been the subject of argument before: who is really responsible for cyclist safety on the road?

While several measures have recently been implemented by the city to ensure that cyclists are more secure— including the addition of bike paths and a "Zero Vision" safety policy — a dash cam video captured on the Metropolitan earlier this week reignites the debate.

Truck driver Maxime St-Germain took to Facebook to share the video he captured on Tuesday.

In it, a cyclist is seen entering the frame on the right, followed by someone on a scooter. Despite the gridlock, the cyclist darts across lanes – without warning—and narrowly misses a car in the left lane as he continues cycling under the overpass.

You can see the black car braking sharply to avoid a collision.

St-Germain told the Journal de Montreal that these potential accidents are what prompted him to keep the dash cam running at all times during his commute. That way, he believes he can prove that cyclists don’t always respect road rules, and that motorists should not shoulder all of the responsibility when there are accidents.

He also believes that if ever in an accident, this dash cam footage could relieve any blame that might be placed on him.