A new bill introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday would ban several breeds and types of dogs, including pit bulls.

Among the dog types listed as potentially dangerous in Bill 128 are pit bulls, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, rottweilers, certain cross-breeds and all dogs trained to protect, guard or attack.

The bill would also allow the government to prohibit any dog deemed potentially dangerous, including pit bull type dogs. The bill does contain a grandfather clause for pet owners deemed responsible, which would allow them to keep dogs of that type already in their possession.

Under the potential new law, any dog that has bitten or attacked a person causing major injury or death would be euthanized.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux said the bill was inspired by the 2016 death of Christiane Vadnais, who was mauled to death by a neighbour’s dog that had gotten loose.

The dog involved in that attack was initially identified as a pit bull, though the exact race and breed later came under question.

