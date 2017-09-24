Cyclist injured in collision near Lafontaine Park
Police said the life of a cyclist who was struck by a car near Lafontaine Park is not in danger, despite her injuries being serious.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 9:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 24, 2017 3:16PM EDT
A 23-year-old cyclist suffered injuries to their head when they were struck by a car near Lafontaine Park on Sunday morning.
The victim was travelling near the intersection of Cherrier and Parc Lafontaine Ave. at 2:45 a.m. when he was hit.
According to witnesses, the cyclist failed to stop at a traffic light.
Police said that despite the injuries being serious, his life is not in danger.