Cyclist in her 70s struck by school bus at corner of Parc and Pins Aves.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 6:02PM EDT
A cyclist in her 70s was struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened Thursday at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Parc and des Pins Aves.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.
Drivers should avoid Parc between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal.
Latest Montreal News
- Five arrested for drug trafficking; two users overdose at metro station
- Quebec not ready to commit to allowing homegrown cannabis
- Jewish group disappointed Montreal imams accused of hate speech won't be charged
- Naloxone will be available free in Quebec pharmacies
- Young driver inflicts serious injuries on cyclist