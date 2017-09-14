

CTV Montreal





A 61-year-old cyclist has died after she was struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened Thursday at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Parc and des Pine Aves.



The driver of the bus was 65. There were no students on board.

Drivers had to avoid Parc between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal during the investigation, but it has since reopened.



