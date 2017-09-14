Cyclist, 61, dead after being struck by school bus at corner of Parc and Pine Aves.
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after she was struck by a school bus Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened Thursday at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Parc and des Pine Aves.
The driver of the bus was 65. There were no students on board.
Drivers had to avoid Parc between Sherbrooke and Mont-Royal during the investigation, but it has since reopened.
