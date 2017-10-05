Cyclist, 18, fatally struck on Camillien-Houde Rd.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 7:16AM EDT
An 18-year-old cyclist has died after being struck by a car on Camillien-Houde Rd.
He was struck on Wednesday and succumbed to his injuries Thursday.
Police say the driver was trying to turn around at the time of the crash.
Crash experts are investigating to determine exactly what transpired.
