Actors, members of the business community and radio and television personalities were honoured on Sunday as the Gala Dynastie was held at the Olympia Theatre.

The event, which marks the end of Black History Month, is held to honour the work and talent of members of Montreal’s black community.

Among the winners was CTV Montreal’s own Maya Johnson, who came home with the award for Anglophone Television Personality of the Year.

Everyone at CTV Montreal would like to wish a heartfelt congratulations to Maya and all the other honorees.