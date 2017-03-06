CTV's Maya Johnson a winner at Gala Dynastie awards
The Gala Dynastie awards, held on Sunday night at the Olympia Theatre, mark the end of Black History Month.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 6, 2017 7:44AM EST
Actors, members of the business community and radio and television personalities were honoured on Sunday as the Gala Dynastie was held at the Olympia Theatre.
The event, which marks the end of Black History Month, is held to honour the work and talent of members of Montreal’s black community.
Among the winners was CTV Montreal’s own Maya Johnson, who came home with the award for Anglophone Television Personality of the Year.
Everyone at CTV Montreal would like to wish a heartfelt congratulations to Maya and all the other honorees.
Feeling...shiny! #GalaDynastie pic.twitter.com/KlmCQvJ8Zl— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) March 6, 2017
Bravo @MJohnsonCTV @CTV_Television @CTVNews ��������❤ pic.twitter.com/IREe9sWDvn— Marieme (@Marieme_Qc) March 6, 2017
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Bail hearing on Monday for man accused of Concordia bomb threats
- Pound for pound, healthier food saves money: study
- CTV's Maya Johnson a winner at Gala Dynastie awards
- A big loss: Heavy emotions at N.B. funeral for famed 'Tiny' the cat
- Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influx of asylum seekers