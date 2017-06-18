

The Canadian Press





For the first time in 20 years, the Centrale des Syndicats Democratiques has a new leader.

On Saturday, Luc Vachon became the fifth president of the CSD, the fourth-largest union federation in Quebec.

Vachon has been a member of the CSD for 23 years and since 2015 served as director of professional services for the Federation of Metallurgy, Mining and Chemicals.

The new leader said he hopes to promote the involvement of young people, women and minorities in the union. He added that access to training will remain a priority, as well as professional development.

Vachon’s predecessor, Francois Vaudreuil, had served as CSD leader for two decades but announced his retirement several weeks ago.

Established in 1972, the CSD represents 70,000 workers in several different industries.