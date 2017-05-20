

CTV Montreal





The family of Karine Major, a Rimouski woman who disappeared for nearly a week before being found alive in Saskatchewan, is appealing to authorities to drop all charges against her.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, Major’s boyfriend Alexandre Livernoche, along with her mother and sister, pleaded for the Crown to re-consider the incident—which they believe was a cry for help from a woman obviously in distress.

“What everyone is ignoring is that there is only one big stressor that could have pushed Larine to leave her life and her family behind,” Livernoche said. “It’s this same distress that caused her to cross four provinces.”

Officials are continuing an investigation into why 26-year-old Karine Major left her home on Tuesday, May 9 and never returned.

The family claims that an incident in Major’s social life is what ultimately prompted her disappearance—a claim corroborated by the family’s lawyer, Jean Denis.

As evidence of her state, Denis mentioned that Major had not eaten or slept for several days before she was found.

She was also allegedly “disoriented,” and possibly didn’t understand the consequences of her actions at the time.

Earlier this week, officials at the Surete du Quebec announced that Major was placed under arrest for public mischief. They confirmed that she was never the victim of abduction or any criminal act.

She left Quebec for personal reasons and was arrested for making a false statement to the police officers who came to meet her in Saskatchewan.

The police investigation is continuing and Major's case will be referred to Crown prosecutors.

Passersby contacted authorities in Saskatchewan after recognizing the 26-year-old woman on the street.

RCMP officers were dispatched to the scene to formally identify the missing chemist.

Major was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and was discharged.

Before the disappearance, Major was last spotted in ATM video surveillance footage, where she reportedly withdrew a large sum of money.

This was the first indication to investigators that Major's disappearance may have been premeditated, or voluntary.

Following the disappearance Major’s boyfriend took to Facebook to publish a long-winded message asserting his innocence in the case. He said that he'd been interrogated three separate times by investigators, and if asked to take a polygraph, he would submit "without hesitation."

Major's mother, Louise Moisan, told local news outlets earlier this week she thought there was no way that her daughter's disappearance was voluntary.