

The Canadian Press





Lawyers for a 51-year old Quebec ski coach accused of sexual assault say they have not decided whether or not he will testify at his trial.

Bertrand Charest is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

The allegations date back to the 1990s, a few years before and during the time Charest worked for Alpine Canada's women's development team, between 1996 and 1998.

One woman took the stand for the second time to present letters written to her by Charest when she was 15, saying he hoped she would keep their relationship secret.

Defence lawyer Jacky-Eric Salvant says he and his co-counsel will present a defence with key witnesses regardless of whether Charest takes the stand.

The Crown is expected to present its final witness Friday when the 12th alleged victim testifies.