

CTV Montreal





The prosecution is testing Randy Tshilumba's sincerity as he took the stand for his cross-examination Tuesday.

Tshilumba is accused of killing clerk Clemence Beaulieu-Patry at the Maxi grocery store in St-Michel on April 10, 2016.

Tshilumba is pleading mental illness as a defence. Throughout his testimony at the Montreal courthouse, the defendant has insisted he was targeted by his victim and her friends. He claimed he felt he had to kill her or else she would have shot him and other customers in the supermarket, and said he only went to the store that day to try to convince her not to kill him.

The Crown prosecutors had some questions for him, however: first, they ask if he only wanted to talk to her, why was he wearing leather black gloves? Tshilumba said he couldn’t remember.

Why did he bring with him a change of clothes? They asked. Tshilumba said he needed to be clean for his parents after.

His answer was vaguer on why he hid the knife, and why he actually stabbed her, simply repeated that he did it in self defence.

During the opening statement, the defence said after Tshilumba’s testimony, family members will speak about his struggle with mental illness, dating back a few years. After that, two psychiatrists will also testify the defendant was delusional at the time.