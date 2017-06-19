

CTV Montreal





A collision near the Lafontaine Tunnel created a massive traffic jam early Monday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. two tractor trailers collided with a cube van near Ile Charron.

The collision blocked two lanes, resulting in kilometres-long backlogs with cars on Highway 20 at a dead stop all the way back to the Exit for Montarville Blvd.

Drivers on Highway 132 are also stuck, with the lineup from the south stretching almost to Roland Therrien Blvd. and from the north going to De La Barre St.

The extent of injuries is unknown, although so far it does not appear that anyone has died.

The Sureté du Quebec and Transport Quebec said it will be hours before the wreckage is removed.