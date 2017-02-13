

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a minibus.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday on Route 210 in Saint Clet near Vaudreuil Dorion.

According to the Sureté du Quebec the 25-year-old woman driving the car lost control while going around a curve and slid into the bus's path.

The bus driver was not able to stop in time and smashed into the driver's side of the car.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The bus driver suffered minor wounds.

The eight children aboard the bus were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but it does not appear that any of them were injured.