A section of Highway 15 North is closed after a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

A tanker truck and a number of other vehicles collided at 7:45 a.m. near Concord Blvd., according to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson. According to Urgence Sante, three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police, ambulances and fire fighters were dispatched.

A detour was set up at the Cartier exit.

