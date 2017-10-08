Crash closes section of Highway 15
A portion of Highway 15 was closed on Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle collision. (Photo: CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, October 8, 2017 9:21AM EDT
A section of Highway 15 North is closed after a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.
A tanker truck and a number of other vehicles collided at 7:45 a.m. near Concord Blvd., according to a Surete du Quebec spokesperson. According to Urgence Sante, three people were taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Police, ambulances and fire fighters were dispatched.
A detour was set up at the Cartier exit.
More to come.