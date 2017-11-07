

CTV Montreal





Public daycare workers have called off a strike planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The move comes after their union, CSN, reached an agreement in principle with the provincial government in contract negotiations.

Eleven-thousand CPE workers first walked off the job on Oct. 30, and were planning to do the same for two days this week, and three other days in the future.

Since the Oct. strike day they've been negotiating with a government team that reports to Families Minister Luc Fortin.

The employees, who have been demanding better working conditions, have been without a contract for two and a half years as they seek better working conditions.

The government's initial proposal included raising their retirement age to 61 from 60.