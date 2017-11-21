

The Canadian Press





A Quebec judge rejected a request to stay proceedings against a Surete du Quebec officer charged with dangerous driving after striking and killing a child with his vehicle during a police operation on Tuesday.

Patrick Ouellet appeared in Longueuil court on Tuesday to ask the judge to drop the charges.

Ouellet's attorney submitted a request for the stay, alleging interference in the case by Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee.

On Feb. 13, 2014, Ouellet was involved in a high-speed pursuit in an unmarked police car when he collided with another vehicle in which the child and his father were travelling.

Five-year-old Nicholas Thorne-Belance was killed in the collision.

Ouellet was travelling 120 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.