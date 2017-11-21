Court rejects stay of proceedings for SQ officer charged in fatal high-speed chase
This unmarked police car rammed another car on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, 2014.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 9:29AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 10:05AM EST
A Quebec judge rejected a request to stay proceedings against a Surete du Quebec officer charged with dangerous driving after striking and killing a child with his vehicle during a police operation on Tuesday.
Patrick Ouellet appeared in Longueuil court on Tuesday to ask the judge to drop the charges.
Ouellet's attorney submitted a request for the stay, alleging interference in the case by Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee.
On Feb. 13, 2014, Ouellet was involved in a high-speed pursuit in an unmarked police car when he collided with another vehicle in which the child and his father were travelling.
Five-year-old Nicholas Thorne-Belance was killed in the collision.
Ouellet was travelling 120 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.
Latest Montreal News
- End of American program has Canada on high alert for asylum seekers
- RBC looks to get smart with Montreal artificial intelligence lab
- IKEA recalls 29 million chests and dressers after death of eighth child
- Court rejects stay of proceedings for SQ officer charged in fatal high-speed chase
- Income tax cuts expected in Quebec government's economic update