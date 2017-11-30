

The Canadian Press





Montreal's transit authority has been ordered to pay two former paramedics more than $1.2 million for a scare that left them unable to work.

Yolande Poisson and Jean Langlois were tending to a death on the tracks at the east-end Cadillac station in March 2012.

As they were trying to remove a body from underneath a subway car, an employee accidentally sounded the horn suggesting the train was about to move.

The paramedics frantically moved to get out from under the car and only discovered later it was a false alarm. Both paramedics told the court that transit officials never told them what happened.

They were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and couldn't work in high-stress jobs anymore.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Suzanne Courchesne ruled in a decision dated Monday that if transit officials had told the medics right away they weren't in any danger, the financial compensation would have been considerably less.