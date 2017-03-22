

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





A Montreal couple convicted of killing their three teenage daughters and another family member are being sued by the woman's former lawyer, who alleges he is owed nearly $135,000 in legal fees.

John David Crowe alleges Mohammad Shafia and his wife Tooba Yahya "have failed, refused or neglected to make any payment whatsoever" to clear Yahya's outstanding legal bills in the five years since their trial ended, save for one cheque shortly after their conviction.

In his statement of claim, Crowe says Shafia had agreed to pay his wife's legal costs and had previously made several payments by cheque.

But the couple argues in their statement of defence that Shafia made no such arrangement, and say Yahya's bills were paid off with a $20,000 cheque in February 2012.

The lawsuit is being heard in a Kingston, Ont., court this week.

The pair were found guilty in 2012 of four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of daughters Zainab, 19, Sahar, 17, and Geeti, 13, and Shafia's first wife in a polygamous marriage, 52-year-old Rona Amir Mohammad.