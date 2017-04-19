

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he isn’t surprised by Donald Trump’s promise to dairy farmers Tuesday that he would review trade agreements with Canada.



“Nobody was surprised with his statement, because he’s always targeted certain areas and I don’t believe it’s the first time, if not him, members of his team, have mentioned the dairy industry in Canada,” said the premier at an event in the Montreal-area riding of Gouin Tuesday night.



Speaking at an event in Wisconsin Tuesday, Trump put Canadian dairy farmers on notice, saying they are in America's fair-trade sights.



“I will say that we strongly support not only the system, which is supply management, but the people that live out of agriculture in our country, because we believe – I believe – that the family-sized farm deserves to be defended,” said Couillard.



Couillard promised to defend Canadian and particularly Quebec family farms and to defend the right of young people to choose a rural way of life in agriculture.



“It should be possible for young people to dream of a way of life in the country, farming, not always in an office in the city, and having large, industrial-sized farms is not going to do this,” he said. “We’re going to stand beside our men and women in agriculture in Canada and in Quebec.”

He added that the United States “heavily subsidizes” the agricultural sector.



“If at some point the Americans want to have a discussion on subsidies in agriculture, well we have a few on their side we could point to,” he said.



Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton reacted swiftly and harshly to Trump’s criticism, saying the Canadian dairy industry isn't to blame for the woes of some American farmers.

"Canada does not accept the contention that Canada's dairy policies are the cause of financial loss for dairy farmers in the United States," MacNaughton said in a letter to the governors of Wisconsin and New York that was released Tuesday night in rebuttal to Trump's surprise criticism of Canada earlier in the day.

"The facts do not bear this out."



Francois Dumontier, a spokesman for Les Producteurs de lait du Quebec, said imports of U.S. milk products have increased since 1993 and now account for three-quarters of milk products in Canada.

"So the Americans are not suffering from the current terms of NAFTA and existing trade agreements."