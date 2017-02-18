Couillard promises 1.4 million new jobs by 2024
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 8:15AM EST
The upcoming provincial budget will included measures to ensure a better match between the training offered in educational institutions and the demands of employers facing a labour shortage.
Premier Philippe Couillard announced the plans at the end of a conference on Quebec’s workforce. He vowed that 1.4 million jobs would be created in Quebec by 2024.
Experts have said the goal will be difficult to meet given Quebec’s changing demographics.
Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will present the budget at the end of March.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Bar owners want fewer regulations on video lottery terminals
- Tom Mulcair to pursue academia, law, after political career
- PQ's youth wing to vote on bringing back ban on religious symbols
- Artistic refuge: Migrant photos portray new lives in new home
- Tales from the border: Desperate asylum seekers cross at all costs