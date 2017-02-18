

The Canadian Press





The upcoming provincial budget will included measures to ensure a better match between the training offered in educational institutions and the demands of employers facing a labour shortage.

Premier Philippe Couillard announced the plans at the end of a conference on Quebec’s workforce. He vowed that 1.4 million jobs would be created in Quebec by 2024.

Experts have said the goal will be difficult to meet given Quebec’s changing demographics.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao will present the budget at the end of March.