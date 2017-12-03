

The Canadian Press





Leaders from across Quebec’s political spectrum joined together in unity to show support for the workers at the Davie shipyard in Levis on Sunday.

Both Premier Philippe Couillard and Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet took part in a solidarity march, along with union members and their employer.

According to a statement from the CSN, the march was aimed at asking the federal government to give the shipyard “its fair share” of contracts.

While the shipyard did recently deliver a new refueling vessel to the Canadian navy, no further major orders from Ottawa have materialized, leading to the layoffs of 113 people and putting the future of another 800 jobs in jeopardy.

In November, the CSN and Quebec National Assembly urged the federal government to send more work to the shipyard.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said that Davie Shipbuilding is an important facility but the government is “unable to artificially create a need for something that does not exist. We do not need a second replenishment ship.”

“However, the Canadian government does have certain needs with respect to our navy, with respect to our coast guard, with respect to ferries. We’re continuing to analyze the situation and there could be something in the future for Davie Shipbuilding.”

- With files from CTV Montreal