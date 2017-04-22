

The Canadian Press





With floodwaters continuing to threaten homes across Quebec, Premier Philippe Couillard said the provincial government is monitoring the situation closey.

Couillard said local politicians and public security officials have been watching the waterways that have overflowed their banks or are threatening to do so. He asked residents who have been forced from their homes to stay strong and return home as soon as they can.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux traveled to Rigaud on Friday, where a state of emergency was declared the day before. While the town hasn’t forced residents to evacuate, it did recommend they do so.

States of emergency have also been declared in Pontiac and St-Andre-Avelin while flooding has also been reported in Ripon, Cayamant, Duhamel, Gracefield, Montpellier, Waltham and Gatineau.

Homes in the Laurentians have also been damaged by floods while roads have been left inaccessible in Deux-Montagnes, Harrington, Kanesatake, Pointe-Calumet, Prevost, St-Andre-d’Argenteuil, Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Val Morin.

In Montreal, 18 homes on Mercier Island were affected, as have homes in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Pierrefonds-Roxboro but no evacuations have been reported thus far.

A dozen homes in Laval have also been threatened by the overflowing rivers.