Couillard offers condolences to Haitian community following former president's death
Officials of both the federal and provincial government offered their condolences to the people of Haiti on Saturday, following the death of former president René Préval.
In a statement, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said Préval’s time in office saw the relationship between the province and the “pearl of the Antilles” draw much closer.
According to Haitian media, Préval, who succeeded Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 1996, died on Friday after suffering a stroke.
