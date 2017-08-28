

The Canadian Press





Canadian officials and observers don't appear worried about Donald Trump's latest threat to pull the U.S. out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The American president tweeted yesterday that Canada and Mexico "are being difficult" in the negotiations and suggested the U-S "may have to terminate."

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard, attending the annual meeting of New England governors and eastern premiers, said he won't react to Trump's daily tweets as it wouldn't be productive.

He said the governors he's meeting with in Charlottetown are eager to modernize and improve NAFTA.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's office had little to say either -- when Trump threatened to dump NAFTA earlier this year her officials said heated rhetoric was common in trade talks.

A former trade official with the Obama administration says he doubts Trump would act on his treat.