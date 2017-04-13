

The Canadian Press





Despite criticism from the opposition, the Couillard government said they have no concerns regarding the acquisition of the Unprix chain of pharmacies being acquired by the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. pharmaceutical giant McKesson.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said the headquarters of McKesson Canada has been located in Montreal for 112 years.

The previous day, Uniprix had announced an agreement with McKesson Canada which will be voted on by shareholds on May 16. McKesson had previously tried to acquire the chain in 2009.

McKesson owns 275 Proxim pharamcies in Quebec and the Uniprix acquisition would make it a larger pharmacy presence in the province than Jean Coutu, which owns 382 locations.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said responsibility for the sale was not under his purview and his main concern is having the best possible prices for drugs.

Uniprix president and CEO Philippe Duval said health reforms had “accelerated the thinking” of company executives to find a scenario that would ensure its growth.