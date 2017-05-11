

CTV Montreal





The provincial government is taking steps to fast-track the Caisse de Depot's light rail line for the Montreal area, even if the funding and the environmental reviews are not yet in place.

The REM line would cover 67 km and link the West Island, Trudeau Airport, the South Shore, and take over the existing Deux-Montagnes train line and part of the Mascouche railway.

But the new lines would require the expropriation of up to 200 homes and businesses.

To ensure that happens in a speedy fashion, Transportation Minister Laurent Lessard tabled Bill 137 on Thursday, saying it would confer the authority to impose expropriation.

Martin Coiteux, the minister responsible for Montreal, said this will keep development on the fast track.

"We will not procrastinate, so this is a bill against procrastination. This is what it is," said Coiteux, pointing out that people will "be compensated at fair market value."

The Parti Quebecois said this bill is railroading citizens and those who oppose the project.

"We think this is a legal bulldozer," said Nicolas Marceau.

Quebec's environmental review board, the BAPE, refused to approve the project earlier this year, saying the Caisse had failed to do the necessary work.

Other critics said the plan for the REM is light on essential details -- such as the cost of tickets and how it would incoporate with existing public transit in Montreal.

They have also criticized the capacity of the REM, saying the projections for the Deux-Montagnes line are the same as the existing ridership with no capacity for growth.

The PQ's finance critic said under Bill 137 people will have no opportunity to object to losing their homes.

"The possibility of contesting decisions that are made will basically vanish. It will be very difficult to contest a decision that has been made, so it's worrying," said Marceau.

The current cost for the REM is $6 billion, with most money coming from the Caisse de Depot.

The federal government has been asked, but has not yet agreed, to match the Quebec government's contribution of $1.3 billion.

"We made it very clear right from the start that a project like this requires federal participation. They have indicated right from the start that they are interested in doing this," said Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

But without a firm commitment, the Coalition Avenir Quebec calls the bill premature.

"We are not even sure if the federal government will be part of it and if it doesn't give the money, as the government of Quebec and the Caisse de Depot wish, all the structure of the project will have to be reconsidered," said Benoit Charette.

Construction on the REM is supposed to begin this summer, with service starting in 2020.