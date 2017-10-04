

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard expressed doubts Wednesday about how the province’s consultations on systemic racism are being handled.

Couillard told reporters he believes it’s time to rethink the process, after the opposition has repeatedly criticized it.

“I think the important thing is to reconnect the process with the results that we want to obtain,” he said.

Couillard and two other Liberal MNAs, Michel Matte and Patrick Huot, pointed at the consultations as a factor in the devastating loss for the Liberals in the Louis-Hebert by-election on Monday night.

Some Quebecers have expressed discomfort, saying they are unhappy with the process. The PQ and CAQ have referred to it as putting Quebecers on trial; that it suggests Quebec society as a whole is racist.

Couillard has denied this, saying systemic racism is a real issue for visible minorities and something the province is seeking to address.

“Many people in Quebec do not have the feeling that they fully participate in our society, both for work-related issues and housing, etc.,” he said.

He is now, however, rethinking ways to approach the process.

“We need to think about this, we need to discuss it with my colleagues here at the caucus and eventually we'll come back to you,” he said, heading into a caucus meeting.

Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil later confirmed that the consultations are proceeding.