A coroner's report into the deaths of two women following childbirth states everyone involved acted correctly because people have the right to refuse treatment even it it proves lethal.

Luc Malouin wrote that in his report into the deaths of Mirlande Cadet and Eloise Dupuis, two women who died following a refusal to accept blood transfusions.

Dupuis, 26, suffered a hemorrhage during childbirth in Levis and died in October 2016.

The coroner said that Dupuis and her family were informed that a blood transfusion would almost certainly save her life, and that refusing one meant she would likely die.

Dupuis refused, exercising her constitutional right to freedom of religion.

Mirlande Cadet, 46, died on October 3, 2016 two days after being admitted to St. Mary's Hospital in Montreal to give birth via a C-section.

Cadet had complications during her birth but there was a lengthy delay before she received blood transfusions.

The coroner did not write about whether the delay had any impact on Cadet's death.