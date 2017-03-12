

CTV Montreal





The Coroner’s Office has identified Koray Kevin Celik as the man who died during a recent police intervention in Ile-Bizard.

Police responded to a domestic dispute between Celik and his parents on March 6th at 2:00 a.m.

When they arrived they say they found Celik acting aggressively and under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

When police officers attempted to restrain Celik, he went into cardiac arrest. He could not be revived in the ambulance and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The case is being investigated by the Independent Bureau of Investigations (BEI) and no further details have been made available at this time.

According to Celik’s Facebook page, he worked in the music industry and had studied biochemistry at both Concordia and Harvard universities.