A 55-year-old man with a criminal record for multiple sexual assaults who has lived in Montreal for the past year is moving on Friday.

Michael Giroux was called the High Park rapist for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women in the Toronto neighbourhood in the 1980s.

He was convicted of five sexual assaults and many other crimes in 1996, then sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

He served every one of those days, repeatedly being turned down for early release because the Parole Board considered him at risk "to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person."

Upon his release last year,Giroux moved to Montreal where he has been living in a four-storey apartment building near McGill University.

However CTV News has learned he will be moving on Friday. His new address is not known.

While authorities in Canada are not obligated to inform people if a sex offender moves into their neighbourhood, Giroux is subject to a peace bond with a host of restrictions he must follow.

Giroux must be at home between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. unless he is working. He needs to inform the court of his address, and needs permission to leave Quebec.

Giroux is also only allowed to use the internet for work, and is forbidden from owning or using pornography, alcohol, drugs, from being in bars or consorting with prostitutes.

Other conditions include a ban on possessing firearms or other weapons, or coming within 500 metres of his victims.