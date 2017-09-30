A residential development project in Pierrefonds has come under fire by Montreal’s public consultation office, the OCPM.

A report by the OCPM summarizes well-attended public consultations that took place last spring.

It heavily criticizes the development plans and slams Montreal’s mayor for a lack of transparency.

It also points out that there’s a lack of public consensus since 87 per cent of participants in last spring’s public consultations oppose the project.

If plans were to go through, the l’Anse-a-l’Orme residential project would be erected on 360-hectares of privately-owned land in western Pierrefonds that includes wetlands, wildlife, and green space.

Developers want to build 5,500 housing units on the land, which could include 180 hectares of green space.

The OCPM said the city has failed to answer basic questions such as how many endangered species are in the area, how construction would impact flooding on the land, and transportation issues.

Opponents of the project are planning a protest for Monday evening at Pierrefonds borough hall.