Cabinet ministers and police officers showed up early at the National Assembly on Monday as construction workers will once again be ordered back to work after a strike.

Premier Philippe Couillard asked the speaker to convene MNAs on Monday as his government prepares to introduce the special legislation ending the construction worker walkout.

Cabinet Minister Pierre Moreau said the government had no choice but to call for a swift end to the labour dispute.

"Do you honestly think Quebec can afford to lose $45 million per day? The answer is no," he told reporters as he walked between Sureté du Quebec vehicles on his way into the National Assembly.

Bill 142, tabled Monday and likely to be passed late at night, will end the strike and order construction employees to resume work under the terms of their their old contracts, but with a 1.8 percent pay hike.

Construction workers will likely have to be back at work on Wednesday.

The bill will require unions and the construction company associations to negotiate collective agreements by Oct. 30, 2017.

If negotiations with the help of mediators do not succeed, binding arbitration will begin after that date.

The bill also imposes fines and possible jail time for those who continue to strike.

Police were gathered outside the building in Quebec City in order to ward off a confrontation with protesting construction workers, some of whom were at the National Assembly as dawn broke.

Busloads of construction workers met in Montreal and other cities Monday in order to take their protest to the National Assembly.

After the legislation was presented during the lunch hour the protest grew rowdy, and police warned onlookers and journalists to stand back.

Riot police, who had been stationed around the National Assembly all day, stood guard as striking construction workers jeered and chanted.

The strike began last Wednesday, and although the government had leaned on construction workers and employers to work out a deal, negotiations collapsed on Sunday.

Opposition leader Jean-Francois Lisée said the government had mismanaged the negotiations between private companies and the unions.

"It's a mess," he said.

The main sticking points were salary and work-life balance.

A final offer presented by the construction companies included a 1.9 per cent wage increase over four years and several concessions including a four-day-work week.

It was rejected Sunday afternoon by the union executives.

"It's a deception for us," said Eric Coté of the Quebec Construction Association. "We thought we could make a deal. And now our safety is in the hands of the government. We have to wait [Monday] in Quebec city and see what the government decides."

Labout Minister Dominique Vien prepared last week for a collapse in talks, although she has yet to say whether the special legislation would impose binding arbitration on both parties or draw up a new non-negotiable contract.

Four years ago the Marois government imposed back-to-work legislation on construction workers following a ten day stirike. Earlier this year Quebec used this kind of legislation to order striking notaries and lawyers back to work.

