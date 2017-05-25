

CTV Montreal





Thousands of construction workers took to the streets on Thursday to protest the lack of progress in contraction negotiations.

The Union Alliance of 175,000 workers began a strike on Wednesday after their contract ended on April 30, 2017.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien sat down with employers and the unions on Wednesday and urged them to get back to the bargaining table, while speaking in Israel on Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard said both sides had until Monday before back-to-work legislation would be table.

The unions are not happy with these ultimatums and have threatened to disobey any legislation ending their strike.

Construction workers said they are fighting for family time. They don't want to be forced to work on weekends if rain forces the closure of a worksite during the week or if they call in sick.

They also don't want to see their hours changed so that people who start as early as 5 a.m. are no longer paid overtime, even if they only work an eight-hour day.

One worker said many people don't realize that construction work is often seasonal employment.

"Some of my friends don't understand what I'm going through. They think I'm a spoiled brat because I have such a big salary, but my salary, I don't have it the whole year. I work maybe six, seven months a year, and some years only four," said one worker.

The demonstration in Quebec City was joined by government engineers.

Those 1,500 employees have been on strike for several weeks and they joined Thursday's protest at the National Assembly.

Ann Gingras of the CSN said she hopes that a contract can be negotiated fairly without being imposed by politicians.

"I hope the government doesn't go there. They did that under Pauline Marois the last time. I hope that they learned from that. Nobody wins from an imposed bargaining agreement," said Gingras, referring to the last strike four years ago.

"We just have to push the employers to sit down at the bargaining table and to negotiate, and to negotiate in good faith."

The Quebec Construction Association, which represents construction companies, said it is willing to negotiate at any time.

The two sides are not that far apart on most issues. Talks broke down late Tuesday night over the issue of salaries, with unions saying most employees earn about $35,000 per year, and companies saying it's currently closer to $50,000.

Meanwhile Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says his patience has almost reached an end.

Many projects are currently underway in the city, and some have looming deadlines, such as the work to repave and revamp the area around Papineau Ave. and René Levesque Blvd.

That's the site of the Formula E races that will take place the final weekend in July, and Coderre is confident it will be finished on time.

"My level of patience is low too. I said that yesterday I said the same. So we'll let the process go but there is a major economic impact and social impact to it and we cannot wait too long," said Coderre.

The provincial government estimates that the strike has a $45 million impact on the Quebec economy every day.