Quebec's unionized construction workers have voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, potentially leaving thousands of homeowners with flood-damages residence in the lurch.



If the union’s final offer does not result in new contracts, a strike could begin as early as May 24th.



A strike is an option being considered right now, but they very much hope for a negotiated settlement, said Michel Trepanier, spokesperson for Union Alliance that represents five industry unions and 175,000 construction workers.



Trepanier acknowledged that it is a difficult situation for homeowners. The possible strike is not good news for the thousands of Quebecers who are still pumping water from their basements and will soon be facing many urgent repairs.



The construction industry's collective agreements expired April 30.



Two of the sticking points involve the government. First, the unions want to be permitted to negotiate clauses that would allow them to be paid retroactively for any salary increases, a condition that exists for unionized employees in other sectors.

Second, they want measures in place against strike breakers, often referred to as anti-scab legislation.



Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the situation is under review.

“I think that everybody understands the seriousness of the situation. For example, the engineers working for the government of Quebec are obviously in consultation about their possible strike eventuality but there is a law also about the minimal services. We have already made the inventory of all our needs and we will make sure we have all the people we need to face the situation,” he said.

On Thursday, the construction unions handed Quebec's Labour Minister Dominique Vien a petition with 40,000 names on it supporting their demands.



They say they are negotiating in good faith and they want this to be settled at the table.