

CTV Montreal





The first weekend of June will be chockablock with construction projects in and around Montreal.

The construction blitz on the Champlain Bridge, postponed by the shortlived construction worker strike, will take place this weekend.

As of 10 p.m. Friday June 2 all Montreal-bound lanes will be closed, as will one lane toward the South Shore. They will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews are working on expansion joints on the bridge.

Turcot Construction

Major portions of the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend.

Working in conjunction with the closure of the Champlain bridge, a short section of Highway 15 north will be closed all weekend, while several lanes will be closed for 30 hours.

All northbound lanes will be closed at Exit 62 as of 11 p.m. Friday, forcing drivers trying to get to the Decarie Expressway or Highway 20 West to find another route.

The full closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday, at which point the De La Verendrye entrance to Highway 15, along with the northbound lanes through the Turcot, will reopen.

However the stretch of Highway 15 between the exit 62 and the De La Verendrye entrance will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

For drivers heading into Montreal the eastbound lanes through the Turcot (from Decarie South and 20 East), as well as Route 136, will be closed from 3 a.m. until 3 pm. Saturday.

Meanwhile one westbound lane of the elevated Ville Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Relatively minor work is taking place on the Angrignon interchange.

One lane of Highway 20 East will be closed between St. Jacques St. and a point near Angrignon Blvd. from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.