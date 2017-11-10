

CTV Montreal





Drivers taking the Mercier Bridge this weekend will likely encounter delays as crews inspect signs and lights.

One of the southbound lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon on Saturday, while the ramp towards Route 138 West (Chateauguay) will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

On Sunday Nov. 12, one southbound lane will again be closed from 6 a.m. until noon, with the ramp towards Route 132 East closed from 6 until 10 a.m.

The eastbound Ville Marie will once again be closed the weekend of Nov. 10.

The ramps from Highway 15 South and Highway 20 East to Route 136 will close at 11:30 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews are building a connection between the westbound tunnel exit and the lower, eastbound lanes that will be used by westbound drivers when demolition of the westbound 720 begins

On Sunday night, the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed for drivers heading to Montreal.

Crews will start closing the Montreal-bound lanes at 10 p.m Sunday Nov. 12, and will reopen them at 4 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be painting the lanes at the south approach to the bridge.

Drivers coming from Jean Drapeau Park will still have access to the bridge in both directions